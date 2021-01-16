Jets offense explodes late as North Central wins State Title game

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The North Central Jets capped off an unbeaten season with a 70-48 win Saturday against Portland St. Patrick in the 8-Player Division-2 State Championship game.

It was a close game most of the way, before the Jets pulled away late to secure the victory.

The Jets were the last Upper Peninsula team standing in the playoffs, and will now make their way back up the bridge to celebrate the amazing season.

