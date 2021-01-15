Wet snow spreads north

A weakening area of low pressure is moving into the Ohio River Valley this morning. Moisture associated with this system will slowly track from south to north across the area during the day. For the west end, it will mainly be wet snow throughout the morning and the afternoon. However, in the southcentral and east where temperatures are well above freezing it will initially be light rain before a slow transition into wet snow during the afternoon. Then, wind out of the northeast increase and we switch to lake enhanced snow through Saturday. Most places will end up with 1-3″. The high terrain places along the north/northeast wind belts in Marquette and Baraga counties will end up with higher snow amounts near 6″. Cooler air will surge in next week. The pattern looks to stay progressive with two more disturbances for Tuesday and Thursday.

Today: Wet snow showers and mild

>Highs: Low 30s west, mid-30s east

Saturday: Lake effect snow showers in the north

>Highs: Near 30° west, low 30s east

Sunday: Cloudy with light scattered flurries in the north

>Highs: Upper 20s

Monday: Mostly cloudy and cool

>Highs: Mid 20s

Tuesday: Light lake effect snow showers, cloudy and cool

>Highs: Mid 20s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and cool

>Highs: Continued 20s

Thursday: Cloudy with light snow showers

>Highs: Low to mid-20s

