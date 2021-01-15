U.P. Home and Garden Show coming to Westwood Mall in April

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - With the U.P. Builders Show no more, the U.P. Home Builders Association (HBA) is holding a new event. They’re calling it the U.P. Home and Garden Show.

It’ll be held at the Westwood mall to allow booths to be spread out for social distancing. The show is retail based and will feature a number of sellers focused on home improvement and gardening. According to the HBA local builders have been busy through the pandemic and they advise getting on a schedule as early as possible.

“I would tell anyone coming to the show get on their schedule, don’t say ‘I’ll follow up with you in a few weeks’ because the builders are so busy right now it is absolutely crazy so this gives them a chance to safely talk face to face,” said U.P. HBA Executive Officer, Sarah Foster.

The show will be April 23-25 at the Westwood Mall. There will be no cost to attend.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.