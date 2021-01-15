U.P. Clean Energy Conference looks to the future of wind and solar energy

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Thursday afternoon the U.P. Clean Energy Conference brought about a hundred people together online to learn more about the future of energy in Upper Michigan.

Panelists shared their experiences from an individual business level, a community level and on a larger scale. One of the panelists in the conference says solar and wind energy is here to stay.

“Prosperity, people, planet, these are not just some whacky ideas anymore, there are corporations and utilities across the world that are saying here comes this technology, it has the lowest cost, it has the lowest risk and with storage it’s going to become extremely valuable,” said Rich Vander Veen, Mackinaw Power President.

A solar panel project in L’Anse was used as an example of how clean energy can benefit a community. A similar project is coming to Sands Township soon.

