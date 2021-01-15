Some Wet Snow Expected Friday into Saturday
Temperatures Will Remain Mild for January
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Friday: Cloudy, some wet snow probably mixed with rain close to the shores of the Great Lakes
Highs: 30s
Saturday: Cloudy, some snow continuing in the north-wind snow belts of Lake Superior
Highs: 30s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, some lingering flurries in the morning north
Highs: around 30
Look for temperatures to settle closer to average during next week. As the air cools, look for off and on lake effect snow showers, mainly in the northwest-wind snow belts.
