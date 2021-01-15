Some Wet Snow Expected Friday into Saturday

Friday: Cloudy, some wet snow probably mixed with rain close to the shores of the Great Lakes

Highs: 30s

Saturday: Cloudy, some snow continuing in the north-wind snow belts of Lake Superior

Highs: 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, some lingering flurries in the morning north

Highs: around 30

Look for temperatures to settle closer to average during next week. As the air cools, look for off and on lake effect snow showers, mainly in the northwest-wind snow belts.

