Some Wet Snow Expected Friday into Saturday

Temperatures Will Remain Mild for January
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Friday: Cloudy, some wet snow probably mixed with rain close to the shores of the Great Lakes

Highs: 30s

Saturday: Cloudy, some snow continuing in the north-wind snow belts of Lake Superior

Highs: 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, some lingering flurries in the morning north

Highs: around 30

Look for temperatures to settle closer to average during next week.  As the air cools, look for off and on lake effect snow showers, mainly in the northwest-wind snow belts.

