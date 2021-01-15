Slow Trend to Colder into Next Week
But Only to Near Average January Temperatures
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Saturday: Lingering snow over northern portions, cloudy with a chance of flurries elsewhere
Highs: near 30 west, 30s east
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, some flurries and light snow showers diminishing north
Highs: 20s to around 30
Monday: Chance of light snow and flurries, with heavier snow showers over some northern portions late
Highs: 20s
Tuesday: Cold with some snow showers and flurries north
Highs: near 20 western interior, 20s elsewhere
Plan on warmer weather Wednesday on brisk southwesterly winds followed by another shot of cold air with some lake effect snow showers late Thursday into Friday.
