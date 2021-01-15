Slow Trend to Colder into Next Week

Saturday: Lingering snow over northern portions, cloudy with a chance of flurries elsewhere

Highs: near 30 west, 30s east

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, some flurries and light snow showers diminishing north

Highs: 20s to around 30

Monday: Chance of light snow and flurries, with heavier snow showers over some northern portions late

Highs: 20s

Tuesday: Cold with some snow showers and flurries north

Highs: near 20 western interior, 20s elsewhere

Plan on warmer weather Wednesday on brisk southwesterly winds followed by another shot of cold air with some lake effect snow showers late Thursday into Friday.

