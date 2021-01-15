Ryland Mosley added to Michigan Tech hockey roster

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech has added Ryland Mosley to the 2020-21 hockey roster. Mosley is a 5-foot-11, 185-pound forward from Arnprior, Ontario. Mosley came to Tech from the Carleton Place Canadians where he was teammates with Huskies’ defenseman Brett Thorne for the past two seasons.

Mosley had 129 points in 127 career games in the CCHL for Carleton Place with 43 goals and 86 assists. He led the CCHL in assists during the 2019-20 season and was named to the CCHL First All-Star Team. In 56 games last season, he racked up 81 points. Mosley had 43 points (17 goals, 26 assists) in 55 games during the 2018-19 season.

Mosley played for Team Canada at the 2019 and the 2018 World Junior A Challenge. He was the captain for Team Canada East in 2019 and was named to the tournament’s All-Star Team after his squad took home the silver medal.

Mosley also played for the Carleton Place Jr. Canadians in 2017-18 where he was named the CCHL2 Top Rookie, the CCHL2 Top Prospect, and to the CCHL2 First All-Star Team. He had 39 goals and 49 assists in 51 games that season. He also played for the CP Canadians U18 AAA for a pair of seasons and the Ottawa Valley Titans for two seasons.

Tech is 6-3-1 overall and 2-0 in the WCHA and hosts Lake Superior State on January 22-23 at the John MacInnes Student Ice Arena.

