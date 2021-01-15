Advertisement

Nurse loses job after admitting of entering US Capitol building during riot

By Joseph Payton
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Last Wednesday, Lori Vinson of Morganfield, Kentucky, walked right into the U.S. Capitol along with others who stormed the building. While inside, she recorded videos with her cell phone.

“I hope that is something I remember and say, ‘I’m glad I was a part of that 30 years from now,” Vinson said.

“You know people have asked, ‘Are you sorry you’ve done that?’ Absolutely I am not. I am not sorry for that, I would do it again tomorrow,” she continued.

Vinson posted about her involvement on Facebook.

On Friday, Vinson says she was fired from Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville. The paperwork says she was terminated for admitting to engaging in criminal behavior at a high profile event, while her account also revealed her employer.

“I participated in none of that,” Vinson said. “I would never participate in that.”

After returning home from work the same day that Vinson said she was fired, the Union Count resident was contacted by the FBI about her presence at the Capitol.

“The whole conversation was about 10 minutes long,” Vinson said. “And he said, ‘Thank you, you won’t be hearing from me again.’”

Despite the backlash, the criticism she’s received, as well as a conversation with a federal investigator, Vinson says she has no regrets.

“Because I was there for a peaceful protest and that’s what I was doing,” Vinson said. “I felt like I have done nothing wrong and I wouldn’t change it.”

Attorney Kyle Biesecker tells 14 News that Indiana is an at-will employment state, which means a private sector employee can be fired for any reason.

Ascension St. Vincent officials state they cannot comment on specific employment matters. Vinson says she will appeal her termination.

