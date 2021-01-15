New trailhead coming to the Iron Ore Heritage Trail in Negaunee Township

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A popular hiking spot is getting a new trailhead in Negaunee Township. The Iron Ore Heritage Trail was awarded $73,000 through a recreation passport grant.

The trailhead will be at the intersection of M-35 and County Road 492. It will have a paved parking lot, vault toilets and signage explaining the history of the area.

“We’re just excited to finally bring it to the users of this trail and to actually hopefully get more users along this section to see some of the most beautiful parts of this trail,” said Carol Fulsher, Administrator of the Iron Ore Heritage Recreation Area.

The plan is to begin the project in the spring and have it finished this year.

