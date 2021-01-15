Advertisement

New trailhead coming to the Iron Ore Heritage Trail in Negaunee Township

A new trailhead for the Iron Ore Heritage Trail is coming to Negaunee Township
A new trailhead for the Iron Ore Heritage Trail is coming to Negaunee Township(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 8:20 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A popular hiking spot is getting a new trailhead in Negaunee Township. The Iron Ore Heritage Trail was awarded $73,000 through a recreation passport grant.

The trailhead will be at the intersection of M-35 and County Road 492. It will have a paved parking lot, vault toilets and signage explaining the history of the area.

“We’re just excited to finally bring it to the users of this trail and to actually hopefully get more users along this section to see some of the most beautiful parts of this trail,” said Carol Fulsher, Administrator of the Iron Ore Heritage Recreation Area.

The plan is to begin the project in the spring and have it finished this year.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image: Construction worker in cold weather
Iron County Road Commission employee hit, killed on job
The new auto insurance law changes a few things for drivers in Michigan.
New auto insurance law brings changes for Michigan drivers
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Vaccine rollout graphic.
LIST: Upper Michigan COVID-19 vaccination options for adults 65+
Mt. Shasta in Michigamme
Marquette County restaurant owners react to extended restrictions

Latest News

Solar Panels on a Marquette business rooftop
U.P. Clean Energy Conference looks to the future of wind and solar energy
The Bonifas Arts Center has many events coming up
The Bonifas Arts Center has many events coming up
31 Backpacks provides food to children of low-income families in the Copper Country.
31 Backpacks nonprofit expanding to Baraga County schools
UP Clean energy conference meets online
UP Clean energy conference meets online