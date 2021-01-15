Advertisement

NCA Jets receive send off from community

A community that has supported the Jets the entire season.
By Grace Blair
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The undefeated North Central Jets will face Portland St. Patrick High School tomorrow for the 8-Man Division 2 state title.

“I’m kind of feeling a mix of emotions, I’m happy. I mean it’s just crazy were actually in the situation. I’m just glad we made it through the pandemic and everything. I think it’s just awesome that we’re getting to play our championship,” said Fabian Chartier, a senior lineman for the North Central Jets football team.

Standing behind the Jets this whole season – their community. During a more normal year, R Place has hosted fundraisers and family dinners for the team

I’m a former alumni from North Central so it feels good to be a part of this community and give back to the same kind of community that was there for me when I went to school here,” said Troy Veraghen, owner of R Place.

Veraghen says the community fought for the team to be able to play in the championship.

“These kids really stepped up and they understand what it took to get here,” said Veraghen.

Chartier says that support doesn’t go unnoticed.

“The support is crazy. That’s what helped me get through this right now. It’s a support from fans and everyone watching and coming. I mean, everything is just helping out right now especially them,” said Chartier.

As the football players left for Lower Michigan on Friday, family, friends and loyal fans came to cheer them on.

“The kids really appreciate the opportunity to do this because this is a once in a lifetime, once in a lifetime opportunity for them,” said Veraghen.

Kickoff is at two p.m. tomorrow at the Legacy Center in Brighton.

“Go Jets! Bring it home,” said Veraghen.

