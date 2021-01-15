Employee assistant grant offering assistance to Michigan restaurant and entertainment workers impacted by November 2020 MDHHS order

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Employees in one of the hardest hit sectors in Michigan have an opportunity to receive a financial boost.

If you work at a restaurant or a business in the entertainment and event industry - you are eligible to apply for an Employee Assistance Grant.

According to Michigan Works! Business Services Specialist, Kevin Angsten, “Employees impacted by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Gathering and Face Mask Order that took effect on November 18, 2020 are eligible to apply for an Employee Assistance Grant of up to $1,650.”

The online application opens up Friday, Jan. 15 at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be found at mrlaef.org/money.

If you have any questions or need assistance applying, contact The Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association Educational Foundation at 517-377-3938.

Applications must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. ET on Jan. 25, 2021.

Applicants must provide proof of employment and impact of the latest order.

Michigan employees impacted by the MDHHS Order of November 2020 must have been working in one of the following industries to qualify for an Employee Assistance Grant:

• Bars

• Banquet Halls

• Bowling Allies

• Cafeterias

• Casinos

• Caterers

• Food Trucks

• Golf Courses

• Hotels, Motels, Bed & Breakfast, Resorts

• Nightclubs

• Restaurants

• Theaters

