Lakeview Arena reopens for scheduled ice activities Saturday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette ice arena is reopening Saturday for scheduled activities.

Lakeview Arena will reopen Jan. 16 for athletes during scheduled on ice activity. Hockey is resuming for no-contact practice only, no games or scrimmages.

The building and the Parks and Recreation office will remain closed to the public except for scheduled ice times.

All guests are asked to follow the Lakeview Arena COVID Preparedness Plan, which includes, wearing masks at all times while in the building.

The full Lakeview Arena COVID Preparedness Plan can be found on the City of Marquette website.

