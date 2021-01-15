Great Lakes Recovery Centers receives $25K donation

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Great Lakes Recovery Centers (GLRC has received support from some Upper Michigan hospitals.

On behalf of its 14 member hospitals across our region, Upper Peninsula Health Care Solutions (UPHCS) has made a $25,000 donation to GLRC in support of their project to expand recovery services and relocate the Men’s New Hope House. GLRC’s Men’s New Hope House is a 16-bed residential facility for males over the age of 18 with a substance use disorder. Last year alone, there were a total of 129 residents with the average length of stay being 42 days.

“Now more than ever, collaboration is key when it comes to supporting our communities,” said Margie Hale, CEO, Baraga County Memorial Hospital and Chair of the UPHCS Board of Directors. “UPHCS member hospitals are honored to come together to support GLRC as this project will benefit and bring essential services to our entire region.”

Residential substance abuse treatment allows individuals to live in a therapeutic environment, alongside other residents, with 24-hour supervision and comprehensive programming. Residents at Men’s New Hope House are assigned a counselor who provides one-on-one services and meets frequently with them throughout their stay, while also attending group therapy and programs focused on acquiring new life skills.

“We are deeply appreciative of the support of the UPHCS and its member hospitals across the region. Their ongoing support for addiction treatment services is a partnership that helps to strengthen access to care throughout the entire region. Hospitals and health care organizations see the impact each day that addiction has in our shared communities, and we are grateful for their ongoing commitment to helping those struggling with addiction and its impact,” said GLRC Chief Executive Officer Greg Toutant.

Additionally, GLRC helps connect residents with support services that may be beneficial once they leave treatment, including recovery meetings, employment and housing opportunities, family support groups, and health services.

About UPHCS: Upper Peninsula Health Care Solutions, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that serves the 310,000 residents of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. We are a network of community health care providers with a shared vision of working together to improve access, reduce cost, and promote quality health care services in the communities served by our members. Visit www.uphcs.org for more information.

About GLRC: Great Lakes Recovery Centers is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides a variety of behavioral health services at 18 locations across the UP, including substance abuse and mental health counseling, residential programs, outpatient services, peer recovery, prevention services, and more. To learn more visit www.glrc.org.

