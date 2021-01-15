Advertisement

Delta Chamber cancels annual Fire and Ice Fundraiser

A May event is tentatively planned to help the Chamber with its yearly fundraising and networking.
The Delta Chamber Board of Directors voted to not hold the Annual Fire and Ice Fundraising Gala...
The Delta Chamber Board of Directors voted to not hold the Annual Fire and Ice Fundraising Gala in February 2021.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - At its regularly scheduled November meeting the Delta Chamber Board of Directors voted to not hold the Annual Fire and Ice Fundraising Gala in February.

The event, which is typically held on the first Saturday in February, offers community members the chance to dress up for a night out with delicious food, dancing, live music and multiple chances to win great prizes donated by Chamber Members.

While the event is a major fundraiser for the Chamber it is also a great opportunity for attendees to network as well as showcases the many offerings of its member businesses.

“While we are looking forward to 2021 with cautious optimism that we will again be able to conduct business and events in person, February is a bit early to move forward with certainty that the event can be held safely given our typical attendance numbers. Additionally, many of our members had a very tough year and seeking donations at this time would be contrary the overall goals of our organization,” said Sheila Krueger, Delta Chamber Associate Director.

January 2021 marks the beginning of the Chamber’s Centennial Celebration which will see a variety of promotions and events highlighting the accomplishments of the Chamber over the past 100 years. None of which would be possible without the dedication of its member businesses.

Additional information will be forthcoming regarding a networking fundraiser event that will be held in lieu of the 2021 February Fire and Ice event. The event is tentatively scheduled for May 22, 2021.

In the mean time the Chamber would like to encourage all to continue shopping locally and supporting our area businesses who support our waterfront community all year long.

