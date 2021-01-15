Come back to the ‘Y’: Live in-person workouts resume under latest COVID order

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The YMCA of Marquette County is ready to welcome you back to the center with open elbow-bumps.

Their indoor workouts are back on schedule after the November COVID pause -- which are now allowed to resume under the state’s latest rules.

“Just totally thrilled to be able to welcome people back. Welcome kids back for swim lessons, gymnastics and group exercise classes. Saturday we start in-person classes and we have our full schedule ready for Monday,” said Marketing Director Grace Brindle.

They anticipate for classes to fill and more members to come, as the center continues efforts to both protect and promote health in the community.

“I would say our membership’s down at least 50%. And there’s still members that are still donating their membership to help us out, because they understand we are a nonprofit and we are struggling,” said CEO Jenna Zdunek.

“We have a limited number of people that are allowed to be in our group exercise classes. Part of that registration process is making sure that we keep the area safe for our members and also our instructors. And everyone will be required to wear a mask during those classes at all times,” explained Marketing Director Brindle.

‘The Y’ is also offering private bubble bookings of their gyms and virtual sessions.

“Ninety-five percent of our classes will have a virtual option if someone doesn’t feel comfortable coming back right now. And that’s okay, we understand that. But we also want our members to feel healthy and focus on their mental and physical well-being,” explained CEO Zdunek.

For a complete listing of scheduled classes online and to donate to the YMCA mission, visit: David and Thu Brulé YMCA of Marquette County Website

