City of Marquette receives prestigious financial award

By Mary Houle
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting recognizes meeting high standards in accounting practices.

It is awarded by the government finance officers of the US and Canada. This is the 34th year that the City of Marquette has received this award.

The Marquette City Manager Mike Angeli says the annual achievement shows the city is being transparent with how it spends money.

“I enjoy seeing this every year because it gives me a certain level of confidence that we are doing this properly,” says Angeli. “And I think it should also give that same level of confidence to the public that we’re spending your tax dollars appropriately.”

This certificate is the highest form of recognition for governmental accounting and reporting.

