Carney-Nadeau volleyball eliminated in state semi-final game

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Carney-Nadeau Wolves volleyball team saw their amazing 2020-21 season end with a loss Friday afternoon against the Oakland Christian Lancers in the state semi-final game.

The Wolves jumped out to a 23-17 lead in the first set, before giving up 8 unanswered points to lose 25-23. Carney-Nadeau won the second set 25-21, and then dropped the third 25-19.

In the fourth set, the Wolves fell 25-20, and dropped the match 3-1 overall. This ends a deep postseason run, as the Wolves finish the season with a still impressive 23-2 record.

Carney-Nadeau was the last Upper Peninsula team remaining at any level in the playoffs.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.