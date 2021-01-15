Advertisement

Carney-Nadeau volleyball eliminated in state semi-final game

Carney-Nadeau Wolves
Carney-Nadeau Wolves(MHSAA)
By Tyler Markle
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Carney-Nadeau Wolves volleyball team saw their amazing 2020-21 season end with a loss Friday afternoon against the Oakland Christian Lancers in the state semi-final game.

The Wolves jumped out to a 23-17 lead in the first set, before giving up 8 unanswered points to lose 25-23. Carney-Nadeau won the second set 25-21, and then dropped the third 25-19.

In the fourth set, the Wolves fell 25-20, and dropped the match 3-1 overall. This ends a deep postseason run, as the Wolves finish the season with a still impressive 23-2 record.

Carney-Nadeau was the last Upper Peninsula team remaining at any level in the playoffs.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mt. Shasta in Michigamme
Marquette County restaurant owners react to extended restrictions
COVID-19 graphic
Baraga hospital responds to county officials’ COVID-19 “manifesto”
Vaccine rollout graphic.
LIST: Upper Michigan COVID-19 vaccination options for adults 65+
COVID-19 relief funding in Upper Michigan.
$2.5M in MEDC COVID-19 funding allocated to Upper Michigan
Grant money graphic.
Employee assistant grant offering assistance to Michigan restaurant and entertainment workers impacted by November 2020 MDHHS order

Latest News

Northern Michigan University Wildcats logo.
Wildcat Men’s Basketball’s Comeback Comes Just Short At SVSU Friday Night
Ryland Mosely
Ryland Mosley added to Michigan Tech hockey roster
WATCH: Packers virtual pep rally
Packers hosting virtual pep rally Friday
Jets hire Robert Saleh as new head coach