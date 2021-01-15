A Marquette County suicide prevention group has two upcoming winter contests

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - West End Suicide Prevention will host a snowman building contest and a snow sports contest on Facebook next month.

Photos of each participant’s snowman will be posted to the social media site for the public to vote for their favorite. The person who’s snowman photo has the most votes will receive a $100 visa gift card.

The Silent Snow Sports contest challenges people to get outside and snap a picture while doing a winter sport. Participants need to register for this event online. There will be multiple randomly chosen winners that will receive door prizes and a L.I.V.E. mask.

Amy Poirier, Great Lakes Recovery Center Foundation Coordinator, says the point of these contests is to bring people to W.E.S.P.’s Facebook page and raise awareness for suicide prevention.

“Helping to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health and suicide, and just opening up that conversation is very important,” says Poirier. “Especially during these times.”

Both contests will take place the week of February 7th. Photos for the snowman contest need to be submitted before that week so voting can take place.

For more contest rules, registration, and where to send photos, click here.

