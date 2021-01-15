Advertisement

A Marquette bookstore thanks customers for their support during the pandemic

Snowbound Books’ customers continue to browse online, pre-order, call, and email the store to purchase books.
By Mary Houle
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The inside of Snowbound Books has been closed to the public since November 1st. They made the decision to stop letting customers in when COVID-19 cases started rising in the area.

Since then, the store has been offering curbside with a “shop and go” shelf of the newest books.

But nothing has slowed book lovers in the community down.

Customers continue to browse online, pre-order, call and email the store to make purchases.

Snowbound Books Owner Dana Welshans says she has helped many customers find new stories to read during the pandemic.

“Despite being closed for browsing half of 2020 our numbers were actually pretty even,” says Welshans. “It’s been extraordinary.”

The store plans to let customers back inside sometime in February.

