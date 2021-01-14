Advertisement

Virtual 2021 Sisu Ski Fest wraps up this weekend

SISU ski fest running virtual this year
SISU ski fest running virtual this year
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - The annual Sisu Ski Fest in Gogebic County is going on this week, virtually. Participants have been skiing on their own since January 4.

There is a competitive element to the ski fest as skiers use an app to track and submit their best times in their race. Organizers say it was important to keep the event happening even with the adaptations.

“We wanted to give people something to train for and look forward to and we wanted to get people out skiing and we wanted to give people a way to have fun skiing as a relief with all the seriousness and all the heavy weight of what’s going on in the world,” said Race Director Jackie Powers.

The Sisu Ski Fest goes until Sunday, January 17. This is the 12th year for the event.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
WATCH: Whitmer gives coronavirus update with indoor dining ban extended
Marquette County Health Department
UPDATE: Marquette County Health Department fills 845 COVID-19 vaccine appointments in less than 2 hours
Corey Jon Henry Jr. mugshot
Delta County man faces $1.5M bond following stolen property spree in Delta, Schoolcraft counties
Delta County Commissioner David Moyle.
County Commissioner says he’s not forming a militia
Vaccine rollout graphic.
Upper Michigan COVID-19 vaccination options for adults 65+

Latest News

File image: Construction worker in cold weather
Iron County Road Commission employee hit, killed on job
Nearly 80-percent of district administration and faculty received the first series of the COVID...
Phase 1B: Baraga Area Schools staff get COVID-19 vaccine
The Houghton parking deck is in need of redevelopment.
Houghton City Council charges Planning Commission with taking on the parking deck issue
Michigan Tech robotics team wins NASA contest
Michigan Tech robotics team wins NASA contest