Virtual 2021 Sisu Ski Fest wraps up this weekend

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - The annual Sisu Ski Fest in Gogebic County is going on this week, virtually. Participants have been skiing on their own since January 4.

There is a competitive element to the ski fest as skiers use an app to track and submit their best times in their race. Organizers say it was important to keep the event happening even with the adaptations.

“We wanted to give people something to train for and look forward to and we wanted to get people out skiing and we wanted to give people a way to have fun skiing as a relief with all the seriousness and all the heavy weight of what’s going on in the world,” said Race Director Jackie Powers.

The Sisu Ski Fest goes until Sunday, January 17. This is the 12th year for the event.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.