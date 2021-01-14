The First Widespread Snow of the Month Begins Thursday

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, some snow developing in the afternoon and evening western half

Highs: 30s

Friday: Some wet snow, the best chance of a few inches of snow Thursday night and Friday will be over western and south-central portions

Highs: 30s

Saturday: Some off and on snow lingering in the north-wind snow belts of Lake Superior

Highs: near 30 into the 30s

Sunday: Scattered snow showers diminishing north, mostly cloudy and a little colder

Highs: 20s to around 30

The trend toward colder weather will continue into next week with a good chance of some snow at times off Lake Superior.

