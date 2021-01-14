The First Widespread Snow of the Month Begins Thursday
The Most Snow Will Fall in the West, Mainly Near the Wisconsin Border
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, some snow developing in the afternoon and evening western half
Highs: 30s
Friday: Some wet snow, the best chance of a few inches of snow Thursday night and Friday will be over western and south-central portions
Highs: 30s
Saturday: Some off and on snow lingering in the north-wind snow belts of Lake Superior
Highs: near 30 into the 30s
Sunday: Scattered snow showers diminishing north, mostly cloudy and a little colder
Highs: 20s to around 30
The trend toward colder weather will continue into next week with a good chance of some snow at times off Lake Superior.
