The First Widespread Snow of the Month Begins Thursday

The Most Snow Will Fall in the West, Mainly Near the Wisconsin Border
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, some snow developing in the afternoon and evening western half

Highs: 30s

Friday: Some wet snow, the best chance of a few inches of snow Thursday night and Friday will be over western and south-central portions

Highs: 30s

Saturday: Some off and on snow lingering in the north-wind snow belts of Lake Superior

Highs: near 30 into the 30s

Sunday: Scattered snow showers diminishing north, mostly cloudy and a little colder

Highs: 20s to around 30

The trend toward colder weather will continue into next week with a good chance of some snow at times off Lake Superior.

