System changes brings snow later on

We kick off the morning with areas of dense fog and freezing fog. This will mix out around midday when winds increase out of the southeast. Otherwise, plan on a cloudy and mild day.

Snow will be slower to move in as an area of low pressure will track farther west and south of the U.P. So, snow showers will move in tonight and then increase across the U.P. tomorrow. Lake effect snow will develop during the day along the northeast and northerly winds belts through Saturday. Projected snow amounts will range 1-3″ through Friday with up to 6″ in the high terrain areas of Marquette, Baraga, Gogebic, and Ontonagon counties by Saturday evening. Cooler air will set in for next week.

Today: Morning dense fog for parts of the U.P. Then, mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Friday: Morning snow across the south becoming more widespread during the day

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Saturday: Snow showers along the north wind belts

>Highs: 20s west, low 30s east

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and cooler

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Monday: Mostly cloudy and cooler

>Highs: Low to mid-20s

Tuesday: Snow showers for most

>Highs: Low 20s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mainly 20s

