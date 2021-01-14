Struggling local restaurant sets up online fundraiser

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - One restaurant really struggling is the Venice Pub and Pizzeria in Ishpeming. The family of the owner is hoping more community members will get take-out from the Venice.

They’ve also set up an online fundraiser for the business as customer numbers are down and bills continue to pile up. They say now is the time to focus on local businesses.

“Stop on down, they’ll deliver or you can pick it up at the door, just like a lot of other businesses, same thing, you just have to get out there and support them, the Venice and a lot of other businesses, we need to keep the local people going strong as best we can,” said T.J. Maleport, the Owner’s Son-in-law.

The Venice has been around for 90 years, the current owner has been running it for the past 9 years. A link to the online fundraiser can be found by clicking here.

