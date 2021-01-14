Advertisement

Rozsa Center presents a digital version of Class Acts programming with ‘Smart Art Bites’

The 5-episode digital series offers bite-sized arts lessons for K-5 students, families and teachers to incorporate the arts into everyday learning.
The Rozsa Center typically hosts performance field trips for K-5 classes through our Class Acts...
The Rozsa Center typically hosts performance field trips for K-5 classes through our Class Acts program, but this year organizers brainstormed something different...and digital. Introducing Smart Art Bites! Smart Art Bites is a 5-episode digital series that offers bite-sized arts lessons for K-5 students, families and teachers to incorporate the arts into everyday learning.(Rozsa Center/Michigan Tech)
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. - The 2020-21 school year at has been full of challenge, flexibility and innovation for students, educators and families.

The Rozsa Center typically hosts performance field trips for K-5 classes through our Class Acts program, but this year organizers brainstormed something different...and digital. Introducing Smart Art Bites! Smart Art Bites is a 5-episode digital series that offers bite-sized arts lessons for K-5 students, families and teachers to incorporate the arts into everyday learning. Each episode focuses on a different arts skill taught by a professional artist.

The Rozsa will be releasing new videos over the coming weeks, and has partnered with the Portage Lake District Library to offer reading lists tailored to each Smart Art Bites episode.

The first episode was released Tuesday, January 12, 2021. It can be viewed on the Rozsa Center Class Acts webpage.

In the first Smart Art Bites episode, Arthur “L.A.” Buckner teaches a beat using a low sound and high sound that you can play on objects in your home. Watch as L.A. jams out for a drum set performance and see how the beat evolves. This episode is streaming now on Youtube.

For the latest news and events, read the Rozsa newsletter, check its website and Facebook page frequently, and stay informed as the Rozsa announces new events each week.

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image: Construction worker in cold weather
Iron County Road Commission employee hit, killed on job
The new auto insurance law changes a few things for drivers in Michigan.
New auto insurance law brings changes for Michigan drivers
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Vaccine rollout graphic.
LIST: Upper Michigan COVID-19 vaccination options for adults 65+
Mt. Shasta in Michigamme
Marquette County restaurant owners react to extended restrictions

Latest News

A new trailhead for the Iron Ore Heritage Trail is coming to Negaunee Township
New trailhead coming to the Iron Ore Heritage Trail in Negaunee Township
Solar Panels on a Marquette business rooftop
U.P. Clean Energy Conference looks to the future of wind and solar energy
The Bonifas Arts Center has many events coming up
The Bonifas Arts Center has many events coming up
31 Backpacks provides food to children of low-income families in the Copper Country.
31 Backpacks nonprofit expanding to Baraga County schools
UP Clean energy conference meets online
UP Clean energy conference meets online