Rozsa Center presents a digital version of Class Acts programming with ‘Smart Art Bites’

HOUGHTON, Mich. - The 2020-21 school year at has been full of challenge, flexibility and innovation for students, educators and families.

The Rozsa Center typically hosts performance field trips for K-5 classes through our Class Acts program, but this year organizers brainstormed something different...and digital. Introducing Smart Art Bites! Smart Art Bites is a 5-episode digital series that offers bite-sized arts lessons for K-5 students, families and teachers to incorporate the arts into everyday learning. Each episode focuses on a different arts skill taught by a professional artist.

The Rozsa will be releasing new videos over the coming weeks, and has partnered with the Portage Lake District Library to offer reading lists tailored to each Smart Art Bites episode.

The first episode was released Tuesday, January 12, 2021. It can be viewed on the Rozsa Center Class Acts webpage.

In the first Smart Art Bites episode, Arthur “L.A.” Buckner teaches a beat using a low sound and high sound that you can play on objects in your home. Watch as L.A. jams out for a drum set performance and see how the beat evolves. This episode is streaming now on Youtube.

