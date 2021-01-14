Advertisement

Phase 1B: Baraga Area Schools staff get COVID-19 vaccine

Nearly 80% of staff receiving the first series of the vaccine -- from teachers to bus drivers to the principal.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 10:05 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - First round injections underway as the State of Michigan moves to Phase 1-B rolling out COVID-19 vaccinations -- for ages 65 and older plus frontline essential workers.

And that includes faculty at Baraga Area Schools.

Baraga County Memorial Hospital (BCMH) came to the school district Wednesday to distribute the first series of doses.

“We came here with supply enough to give to about 40 people. And so if we need more, we can always get more. We’re hesitant to take it too much at one time because it has to be frozen at a certain temperature,” said BCMH Education Coordinator Nathan Lahti.

From teachers to bus drivers to Principal Tim Scott himself -- nearly 80-percent of staff signed up for the first dose as they’re in direct contact with the most important resource of all: the kids.

“It’s a game changer. It’s going to be peace-of-mind for our staff because we’re on the front lines every day. And I know we had a certain number sign up. And then when Mr. Sarau, our superintendent, went around again, that number increased -- because they want to be here safe for the kids and they want to provide a safe environment for the kids to learn in,” said Principal Scott.

“The staff is dedicated to trying to keep these kids face-to-face. We know there’s struggles going on at home, right? Mom and dad might not be able to be there, mom and dad might not know what’s going on online with them,” explained Superintendent Richard Sarau.

Guidance Counselor Amanda Rinkinen echoed staff efforts to continue their learning on a daily basis, with the vaccine being key.

“We’re a big family here. And when one of our family members isn’t doing well or struggling with something, we all feel it. So I really feel like this vaccine is a way for us get back to normal, to support each other and get through it together,” Rinkinen said.

Round two of the vaccine next, towards those steps to normalcy.

*Baraga County Memorial Hospital info: If you are interested in making an appointment to get the vaccine at their facility, they ask that you contact their COVID Vaccine Hotline at 906-524-3471.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
WATCH: Whitmer gives coronavirus update with indoor dining ban extended
Marquette County Health Department
UPDATE: Marquette County Health Department fills 845 COVID-19 vaccine appointments in less than 2 hours
Corey Jon Henry Jr. mugshot
Delta County man faces $1.5M bond following stolen property spree in Delta, Schoolcraft counties
Delta County Commissioner David Moyle.
County Commissioner says he’s not forming a militia
Vaccine rollout graphic.
Upper Michigan COVID-19 vaccination options for adults 65+

Latest News

File image: Construction worker in cold weather
Iron County Road Commission employee hit, killed on job
SISU ski fest running virtual this year
Virtual 2021 Sisu Ski Fest wraps up this weekend
The Houghton parking deck is in need of redevelopment.
Houghton City Council charges Planning Commission with taking on the parking deck issue
Michigan Tech robotics team wins NASA contest
Michigan Tech robotics team wins NASA contest