New events at the Bonifas Art Center

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Bonifas Art Center has some exciting things coming up this year.

The “What’s Cooking” classes are held the first Tuesday of each month and this February, chef Dennis Dufek will teach the class how to make sushi. Coming up next week is the “Back to Basics” class. This month, the Bonifas will be teaching how to make your own teas and syrups.

“How to brew your own elderberry syrup. We all know that elderberry helps boost our immunity,” said Irina Bruno, executive director at the Bonifas Art Center.

For a list of all classes and to sign up, click here.

The Northern Exposure art show will be open through February fourth and everyone is welcome to come view the artwork for free. Click here to learn more.

Hours are Tuesday - Friday 12 p.m. until six p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. until three p.m.

