Michigan Tech returns to in-person instruction next week

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - After hosting its first week of school online Michigan Tech plans to shift back to in-person instruction next week.

Interim Dean of Students/Vice President of Student Affairs Joe Cooper said the reasoning behind this is to comply with Michigan laws regarding COVID-19.

“We want to make sure we’re doing the safest thing possible for students so we can return to a more face-to-face format,” explained Cooper.

He also added the week buffer allows the school more time to test students for COVID-19 upon their return.

“At Michigan Tech we have been doing testing and we’re going to continue doing testing,” said Cooper. “Again, just to go with that theme of overall safety.”

When MTU goes back to campus, it will offer a lot of hybrid classes. This means a mix of in-person and online.

Kaitlyn Wehner, a junior at MTU studying civil engineering, said she will have both types of classes.

“I’ll have half of my classes in-person and half still online,” said Wehner.

Wehner said she and her friends are just “going with the flow.” Mostly, they’re just happy to be back on campus.

“I’m excited to get back in the classroom,” said Wehner. “All of my classes last semester were all online. It will be nice to sit in a classroom and be able to talk with a professor.”

Cooper said Tech’s continued testing and small student-to-professor ratio helps keep them in-person.

“Not only are the students really excited to return for what will hopefully be an even better semester,” said Cooper. “Our faculty and staff are excited, this is why we’re here.”

Tech will resume its in-person classes Tuesday the 14. The day after Martin Luther King Day.

