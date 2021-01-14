Advertisement

MHSAA revises Winter Sports schedules and finals

Courtesy: MHSAA
MHSAA logo and sports background for WLUC-TV6 & FOX UP.
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan High School Athletic Association’s Representative Council today approved a plan for adjusting schedules for the five Winter “contact” sports which may begin non-contact activities Jan. 16 but not full practice and competition until Feb. 1 per the recent update to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) epidemic plan.

The updated schedule for girls and boys basketball, competitive cheer, ice hockey and wrestling pushes Finals for those sports into late March or early April. The Council approved the following dates:

Girls Basketball - First non-contact practice: Jan. 16First contact practice: Feb. 1First contest: Feb. 4Districts: March 22, 24, 26Regionals: March 29, 31Quarterfinals: April 5Semifinals: April 7Finals: April 9

Boys Basketball - First non-contact practice: Jan. 16First contact practice: Feb. 1First contest: Feb. 4Districts: March 23, 25, 27Regionals: March 30, April 1Quarterfinals: April 6Semifinals: April 8Finals: April 10

Competitive Cheer - First non-contact practice: Jan. 16First contact practice: Feb. 1First contest: Feb. 8Districts: March 15-20Regionals: March 22-24Finals: March 26-27

Ice Hockey - First non-contact practice: Jan. 16First contact practice: Feb. 1First contest: Feb. 1Regionals: March 15-20Quarterfinals: March 23Semifinals: March 25-26Finals: March 27

Wrestling - First non-contact practice: Jan. 16First contact practice: Feb. 1First contest: Feb. 8Districts: March 15-20Regionals: March 22-28Team Finals: March 31Individual Finals: April 2-3

Spring sports will continue with their traditional dates, with first practices March 15. With this updated schedule, the majority of Winter athletes will have completed their seasons by the end of March. The updated schedule does carry on through schools’ spring breaks – MHSAA research found that 63 percent of member schools have spring break the week of March 29-April 4, with the other 37 percent on break from April 5-11.

