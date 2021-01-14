Advertisement

MCHD begins administering COVID-19 vaccinations

Approximately 850 Marquette County residents are registered to be vaccinated Thursday and Friday.
By Lily Simmons
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On January 14, the Marquette County Health Department began vaccinating the first of approximately 850 people for the week. Vaccines were administered at the Baraga Gym in Marquette.

Community Health Director Brianna Mileski says after battling COVID-19 for so long, the department is excited to have the Pfizer vaccine in the U.P.

“We’ve spent almost the last year doing contact tracing, testing, and working with the community on preventing outbreaks,” said Mileski. “To be out here finally vaccinating is really great.”

It wasn’t easy to get to this point though, especially when technical difficulties made registration a challenge for many. However, some Marquette County residents were able to schedule their appointments without any issues.

Dan Pompo of Marquette signed up online. “I actually got to the website pretty easy, so it was good,” he said.

Marquette Township resident Ann Thill says she got through over the phone, with some persistence.

“I had our house phone and I had a cell phone,” Thill said. “When the house phone was ringing, I had the cell phone ready if that one wasn’t picked up or if they said it was busy. Probably about 10:30 is when someone came on.”

Those vaccinated today say they did it to help get the community back to normal as soon as possible.

“I think the quicker you get vaccinated, the quicker we can get this thing under control,” said Pompo. “Otherwise, it’s just going to get out of sight.”

“It’ll just be good to be out, to be able to volunteer and help people again, and be part of the community again instead of being home,” Thill said.

Everyone vaccinated Thursday and Friday scheduled a follow-up vaccination for the coming weeks.

The Health Department will have an update on future vaccination clinics once it receives more doses of the vaccine. The department is not taking new appointments at this time. Visit the MCHD on its website or Facebook page for the latest updates.

