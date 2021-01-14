Advertisement

Marquette County restaurant owners react to extended restrictions

No indoor dining for the rest of January
By Matt Price
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
MICHIGAMME, Mich. (WLUC) - At Mt. Shasta Restaurant in Michigamme, owner Scott Holman and his staff have been doing all they can to keep business running.

“It’s still not the volume you would have on the inside of the restaurant and to fully staff the restaurant,” Holman said. “It’s very, very difficult to exist.”

Before any restrictions were put into place, his restaurant would normally serve 150-160 customers a day. Now, they can only serve 50-60 outdoors.

“I’m grateful that we do have the igloos to be able to serve people,” he stated. “That’s keeping our noses above water.”

Holman believes the order’s extension is not the right path to take.

“When you’re in the restaurant business,” he argued, “you are already at a level of hygiene within the restaurant that it’s only a little step further to be COVID compliant.”

At Jerzi’s 41 in Ely Township , owner Jamie Clark says her business is doing okay. However, she also says it has not been an easy ride.

“We’re surviving,” Clark said. “We’re doing better than most, but not what we need to feel comfortable with the situation.”

Clark also feels a little defeated with the restrictions, but is determined to keep going.

“I feel like people’s frustration is building,” she said. “But, we can’t do anything about it, so we’re just getting used to it and doing what we can to get through it.”

The owner says Jerzi’s is offering other services for the public, including curbside pickup.

“We also have carry-out,” she explained, “so you’re welcome to come on in and chat for a minute while you wait for your food. We have delivery most nights of the week. We have online ordering. You can order ahead of time.”

Both restaurant owners are looking forward to welcoming their customers back inside.

