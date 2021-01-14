Advertisement

Lions hire Holmes as General Manager

Worked with Rams for eight years
(WTVG)
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press that the Detroit Lions have agreed to terms with Brad Holmes to be their general manager. Holmes was college scouting director for the Los Angeles Rams for eight years. He started his 18-year career with them as an intern in 2003. Holmes had a second interview in Detroit on Wednesday and was impressive enough to land the job.

