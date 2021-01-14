Iron County Road Commission employee hit, killed on job

BATES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - An Iron County Road Commission flagger is dead after he was hit by a pickup truck Wednesday afternoon.

The Michigan State Police say the crash happened on Bates-Amasa Rd. near Shady Lane at 2:14 p.m. This is near the Paint River Bridge.

Investigators from the Iron Mountain Post say a 57-year-old man from Newald, Wis. was driving a Ford Ranger pickup. He didn’t stop in a marked work zone, hit the flagger and pinned him between the pickup and a road commission vehicle.

The worker died at the scene. The driver was airlifted to Wausau for treatment and is expected to survive.

No names have been released. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

The Iron County Sheriff’s Office, West Iron Fire Department, Aspirus EMS, Iron County Search and Rescue, and Iron County Victim Advocacy Team assisted the Michigan State Police at the scene.

