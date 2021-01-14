Houghton City Council charges Planning Commission with taking on the parking deck issue

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton City Council Wednesday discussed the future of the downtown parking deck. Earlier this month the Verida Group withdrew from a $40 million mixed-use development and 270-stall covered parking garage that would replace the aging large parking deck along the waterfront.

Wednesday night the City Council voted to charge the city Planning Commission with looking at the issue and coming forward with a recommendation.

“This is what the planning commission does, I think it’s time to let them weigh in it’s a good group of people that are pretty diverse and I think we’ll only gain from having the planning commission consider this and get back to the council,” said City Council Member Mike Needham.

The Council also approved matching funds of about $900,000, with bonding already in place, to the Michigan Economic Development Corporation for a 2019 pier project that was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

