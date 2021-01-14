Advertisement

Houghton City Council charges Planning Commission with taking on the parking deck issue

The Houghton parking deck is in need of redevelopment.
The Houghton parking deck is in need of redevelopment.(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 9:35 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton City Council Wednesday discussed the future of the downtown parking deck. Earlier this month the Verida Group withdrew from a $40 million mixed-use development and 270-stall covered parking garage that would replace the aging large parking deck along the waterfront.

Wednesday night the City Council voted to charge the city Planning Commission with looking at the issue and coming forward with a recommendation.

“This is what the planning commission does, I think it’s time to let them weigh in it’s a good group of people that are pretty diverse and I think we’ll only gain from having the planning commission consider this and get back to the council,” said City Council Member Mike Needham.

The Council also approved matching funds of about $900,000, with bonding already in place, to the Michigan Economic Development Corporation for a 2019 pier project that was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
WATCH: Whitmer gives coronavirus update with indoor dining ban extended
Marquette County Health Department
UPDATE: Marquette County Health Department fills 845 COVID-19 vaccine appointments in less than 2 hours
Corey Jon Henry Jr. mugshot
Delta County man faces $1.5M bond following stolen property spree in Delta, Schoolcraft counties
Delta County Commissioner David Moyle.
County Commissioner says he’s not forming a militia
Vaccine rollout graphic.
Upper Michigan COVID-19 vaccination options for adults 65+

Latest News

File image: Construction worker in cold weather
Iron County Road Commission employee hit, killed on job
Nearly 80-percent of district administration and faculty received the first series of the COVID...
Phase 1B: Baraga Area Schools staff get COVID-19 vaccine
SISU ski fest running virtual this year
Virtual 2021 Sisu Ski Fest wraps up this weekend
Michigan Tech robotics team wins NASA contest
Michigan Tech robotics team wins NASA contest