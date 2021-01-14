Advertisement

Bucks defeat Pistons for third time in ten days

Giannis records 20th triple double
(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 12:30 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, and the Milwaukee Bucks easily beat the Detroit Pistons for the third time this month, 110-101. The Bucks built a commanding early lead with a barrage of 3-pointers. Brook Lopez connected three times from beyond the arc in the first quarter, when the Bucks were 7 of 11 from long distance. Detroit was just 4 of 20 overall in the period and trailed 27-13 after one. At one point, Milwaukee led 52-29. The Pistons cut the deficit to 11 at halftime but never seemed like a serious threat to overtake Milwaukee. Jerami Grant led Detroit with 22 points.

