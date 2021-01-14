Bay College prepared for a successful winter semester

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Bay College is almost through its first week in the winter semester and with about 1900 students, enrollment for the winter semester is about the same as last year.

“It’s been absolutely fantastic. I get to see students in 3D. It really is very, very cool seeing them walking down the halls – they’re all excited to be here,” said Dr. Laura Coleman, president of Bay College.

Last semester, there were no COVID-19 cases spread between students in the classroom so the college will be taking the same cautionary measures this semester.

“Everybody’s wearing masks, everybody staying six feet apart, we’re cleaning like crazy. If you walk around, you can see work-study students washing every doorknob,” said Dr. Coleman.

Dr. Coleman says there are several students taking advantage of Future for Frontliners – a government funded program providing free tuition to essential workers.

“About 25% of the Future for Frontliners who came back are students who were here before and they had to stop for some reason, and they were able to come back. That is very exciting,” said Dr. Coleman.

Coming up soon, basketball will be starting and next week “Wonder Woman” will be shown in the Besse Theater.

“They just rent out the whole theater and the theater has it all squared off so people can’t sit next to each other. They have to sit apart,” said Dr. Coleman.

Dr. Coleman is excited for the students this semester and believes all the students who faced last semester are better prepared for their futures.

“All of that is a defining moment that we all stood up to with a smile on our faces and we got it done. So, I’m just really proud of them. I’m proud of all of their efforts,” said Dr. Coleman.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.