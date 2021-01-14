Advertisement

Bay College prepared for a successful winter semester

And has some exciting events planned.
By Grace Blair
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Bay College is almost through its first week in the winter semester and with about 1900 students, enrollment for the winter semester is about the same as last year.

“It’s been absolutely fantastic. I get to see students in 3D. It really is very, very cool seeing them walking down the halls – they’re all excited to be here,” said Dr. Laura Coleman, president of Bay College.

Last semester, there were no COVID-19 cases spread between students in the classroom so the college will be taking the same cautionary measures this semester.

“Everybody’s wearing masks, everybody staying six feet apart, we’re cleaning like crazy. If you walk around, you can see work-study students washing every doorknob,” said Dr. Coleman.

Dr. Coleman says there are several students taking advantage of Future for Frontliners – a government funded program providing free tuition to essential workers.

“About 25% of the Future for Frontliners who came back are students who were here before and they had to stop for some reason, and they were able to come back. That is very exciting,” said Dr. Coleman.

Coming up soon, basketball will be starting and next week “Wonder Woman” will be shown in the Besse Theater.

“They just rent out the whole theater and the theater has it all squared off so people can’t sit next to each other. They have to sit apart,” said Dr. Coleman.

Dr. Coleman is excited for the students this semester and believes all the students who faced last semester are better prepared for their futures.

“All of that is a defining moment that we all stood up to with a smile on our faces and we got it done. So, I’m just really proud of them. I’m proud of all of their efforts,” said Dr. Coleman.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image: Construction worker in cold weather
Iron County Road Commission employee hit, killed on job
The new auto insurance law changes a few things for drivers in Michigan.
New auto insurance law brings changes for Michigan drivers
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Vaccine rollout graphic.
LIST: Upper Michigan COVID-19 vaccination options for adults 65+
Mt. Shasta in Michigamme
Marquette County restaurant owners react to extended restrictions

Latest News

A new trailhead for the Iron Ore Heritage Trail is coming to Negaunee Township
New trailhead coming to the Iron Ore Heritage Trail in Negaunee Township
Solar Panels on a Marquette business rooftop
U.P. Clean Energy Conference looks to the future of wind and solar energy
The Bonifas Arts Center has many events coming up
The Bonifas Arts Center has many events coming up
31 Backpacks provides food to children of low-income families in the Copper Country.
31 Backpacks nonprofit expanding to Baraga County schools
UP Clean energy conference meets online
UP Clean energy conference meets online