A church in Chocolay Township provides over 17K pounds of free food to local families

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Silver Creek Church and Silver Creek Thrift partner with Feeding America West Michigan to create the mobile food distribution event.

About 350 local families received food this morning at absolutely no cost to them. Folks lined up in the parking lot in their vehicles with the trunks open for boxes of food to be placed inside. Members of the Chocolay Police Department were there to help direct traffic in the parking lot.

No requirements were necessary to receive food. The only information needed was a name, family size, and if there were any elderly or veterans in the home.

The lead Pastor Kevin Taylor says serving others is part of their duty as a church.

“As a church our vision has been taking the church to the community,” says Pastor Taylor. “And so, it’s really our purpose. It’s what really, we feel God has called us to do. To love people and to do it in the name of Jesus and to meet their needs.”

Pastor Taylor also adds that they will host feeding events like this one every month during 2021.

For exact dates of the upcoming events, visit the Silver Creek Church website.

