Advertisement

A church in Chocolay Township provides over 17K pounds of free food to local families

Silver Creek Church and Silver Creek Thrift partner with Feeding America to give free food to over 350 families.
Local families received boxes of food at no cost to them.
Local families received boxes of food at no cost to them.(WLUC)
By Mary Houle
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Silver Creek Church and Silver Creek Thrift partner with Feeding America West Michigan to create the mobile food distribution event.

About 350 local families received food this morning at absolutely no cost to them. Folks lined up in the parking lot in their vehicles with the trunks open for boxes of food to be placed inside. Members of the Chocolay Police Department were there to help direct traffic in the parking lot.

No requirements were necessary to receive food. The only information needed was a name, family size, and if there were any elderly or veterans in the home.

The lead Pastor Kevin Taylor says serving others is part of their duty as a church.

“As a church our vision has been taking the church to the community,” says Pastor Taylor. “And so, it’s really our purpose. It’s what really, we feel God has called us to do. To love people and to do it in the name of Jesus and to meet their needs.”

Pastor Taylor also adds that they will host feeding events like this one every month during 2021.

For exact dates of the upcoming events, visit the Silver Creek Church website.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image: Construction worker in cold weather
Iron County Road Commission employee hit, killed on job
The new auto insurance law changes a few things for drivers in Michigan.
New auto insurance law brings changes for Michigan drivers
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Vaccine rollout graphic.
LIST: Upper Michigan COVID-19 vaccination options for adults 65+
Mt. Shasta in Michigamme
Marquette County restaurant owners react to extended restrictions

Latest News

A new trailhead for the Iron Ore Heritage Trail is coming to Negaunee Township
New trailhead coming to the Iron Ore Heritage Trail in Negaunee Township
Solar Panels on a Marquette business rooftop
U.P. Clean Energy Conference looks to the future of wind and solar energy
The Bonifas Arts Center has many events coming up
The Bonifas Arts Center has many events coming up
31 Backpacks provides food to children of low-income families in the Copper Country.
31 Backpacks nonprofit expanding to Baraga County schools
UP Clean energy conference meets online
UP Clean energy conference meets online