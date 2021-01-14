Advertisement

A Bride’s Choice in Marquette stays “really busy” during the pandemic

Couples are not letting COVID-19 stop them from saying their vows.
By Mary Houle
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Though wedding receptions and ceremonies may be postponed, saying “I do” doesn’t seem to be.

A Bride’s Choice has not experienced its normal “slow season” at all during this past year.

Couples are still out shopping for bridal gowns, tuxes, and bridesmaid dresses for larger future celebrations.

“As far as the store goes, we’ve been really busy,” says A Bride’s Choice Store Manager Jasmine Verbrigghe. “Because people are still getting married, it’s just a matter of how and when. Brides are still shopping for wedding gowns because their just excited for whenever they get to pull the trigger on their wedding date.”

Verbrigghe says her job is to help couples navigate these tough times as they plan their wedding, and she enjoys the extra connections she is able to make with them.

The stores’ decorating service has also continued to do well, even with its many accommodations for smaller receptions.

