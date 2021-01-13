Advertisement

Yellow Dog Watershed Preserve hosts online photo contest

There are three categories for the contest; wildlife, landscape, and people in nature.
By Mary Houle
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG BAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Yellow Dog Watershed Preserve is a nonprofit group in Big Bay that focuses on environmental ethics.

There are three categories for their online photo contest; wildlife, landscape, and people in nature.

Only one photo per category can be submitted.

The winning pictures will be in the Preserve’s spring newsletter and posted on its website. Winners will also receive a one-year membership.

“So this is a way I think, for people to get involved,” says Yellow Dog Watershed Preserve Administrator Rochelle Dale. “And also, a little avenue for people to share their talents with others through our newsletter and our website.”

The deadline to submit photos is March 1st.

To enter the contest, email photos and basic contact information to ydwp@yellowdogwatershed.org.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
WATCH: Whitmer gives coronavirus update with indoor dining ban extended
Marquette County Health Department
UPDATE: Marquette County Health Department fills 845 COVID-19 vaccine appointments in less than 2 hours
Corey Jon Henry Jr. mugshot
Delta County man faces $1.5M bond following stolen property spree in Delta, Schoolcraft counties
Delta County Commissioner David Moyle.
County Commissioner says he’s not forming a militia
Vaccine rollout graphic.
Upper Michigan COVID-19 vaccination options for adults 65+

Latest News

File image: Construction worker in cold weather
Iron County Road Commission employee hit, killed on job
Nearly 80-percent of district administration and faculty received the first series of the COVID...
Phase 1B: Baraga Area Schools staff get COVID-19 vaccine
SISU ski fest running virtual this year
Virtual 2021 Sisu Ski Fest wraps up this weekend
The Houghton parking deck is in need of redevelopment.
Houghton City Council charges Planning Commission with taking on the parking deck issue
Michigan Tech robotics team wins NASA contest
Michigan Tech robotics team wins NASA contest