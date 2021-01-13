Yellow Dog Watershed Preserve hosts online photo contest

BIG BAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Yellow Dog Watershed Preserve is a nonprofit group in Big Bay that focuses on environmental ethics.

There are three categories for their online photo contest; wildlife, landscape, and people in nature.

Only one photo per category can be submitted.

The winning pictures will be in the Preserve’s spring newsletter and posted on its website. Winners will also receive a one-year membership.

“So this is a way I think, for people to get involved,” says Yellow Dog Watershed Preserve Administrator Rochelle Dale. “And also, a little avenue for people to share their talents with others through our newsletter and our website.”

The deadline to submit photos is March 1st.

To enter the contest, email photos and basic contact information to ydwp@yellowdogwatershed.org.

