Advertisement

Vaccine time: How to overcome your fear of needles

‘It’s an instant panic. I get clammy, queasy, nauseous, shaky, sweaty’
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Getting a COVID-19 vaccination is one of the best ways to protect yourself and others from the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But for millions of Americans, a fear of needles may make the decision to get the vaccine even harder.

“It’s an instant panic. I get clammy, queasy, nauseous, shaky, sweaty,” said Alyssa Moody. “Everything you’d get in a really stressful situation.”

When she was younger, she said she’d even faint from her fear of needles.

About a quarter of American adults share that fear. An estimated 7% avoid immunizations because of it, according to the CDC.

If you’re one of them, you may be able to work through it on your own.

Cheryl Carmin, a psychologist at Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center, suggests overcoming a needle phobia with exposure.

Try placing yourself increasingly and repeatedly closer to what you fear.

For example, you can begin by looking at drawings of needles, then photos.

Then, try watching videos of immunizations until you can finally work your way up to getting an actual shot.

Another psychologist suggests reducing anxiety through relaxation techniques like meditation. Distracting yourself during a shot can help, too.

For Moody, having a distraction seems to help.

“Keep my eyes focused on something other than what’s happening on my arm or whatever else I’m getting the shot and that makes it tolerable,” she said.

If you have a severe fear or phobia of needles, it might be time to seek medical help.

Psychologists say leaving a phobia untreated may also cause symptoms to worsen over time.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
WATCH: Whitmer gives coronavirus update with indoor dining ban extended
Marquette County Health Department
UPDATE: Marquette County Health Department fills 845 COVID-19 vaccine appointments in less than 2 hours
Corey Jon Henry Jr. mugshot
Delta County man faces $1.5M bond following stolen property spree in Delta, Schoolcraft counties
Delta County Commissioner David Moyle.
County Commissioner says he’s not forming a militia
Vaccine rollout graphic.
Upper Michigan COVID-19 vaccination options for adults 65+

Latest News

Kyle Rittenhouse is seen at a bar flashing what appears to be the white power sign. Prosecutors...
Prosecutors seek bond changes after Kyle Rittenhouse allegedly flashed ‘white power’ signs in bar
FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2019 file photo, Dolly Parton performs at the 53rd annual CMA Awards in...
Lawmaker wants Dolly Parton statue at Tennessee Capitol
Outgoing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate will not take up the...
Trump impeachment: Preparations underway for Senate trial
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2020 file photo, workers in protective gear carry a bag containing a...
EXPLAINER: What is WHO team in Wuhan looking for?
In this April 7, 2020, file photo, workers in protective suits walk past the Hankou railway...
WHO team arrives in Wuhan to investigate coronavirus pandemic origins