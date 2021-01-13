US Senators from Michigan give statements ahead of second Trump impeachment trial

WASHINGTON (WLUC/AP) - The U.S. Senators from Michigan are giving insight into how they might vote ahead of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives Wednesday, for incitement of insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, making him the first president to be impeached twice.

With the Capitol secured by armed National Guard troops inside and out, the House voted 232-197 to impeach Trump.

U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow said, “Last week, our nation experienced a deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol inspired and encouraged by the current President of the United States. Our country cannot heal and move forward without accountability and justice. When the article of impeachment comes before the Senate, I intend to support removing Donald Trump from office.”

Sen. Gary Peters issued the following statement head of the trial, saying President Trump must be held accountable.

“Donald Trump violated his oath of office. His reprehensible actions and rhetoric incited a violent, deadly attack on the Capitol and on our democracy. It is outrageous and unacceptable. We must hold him accountable for his actions and send a very clear signal for the future that this dangerous behavior can never be tolerated.

“Donald Trump is a danger to our country, unfit to be President, and – as I have said – he must be removed from office immediately. I’m disappointed Vice President Pence has indicated he will not be invoking the 25th Amendment, and I support the House taking the necessary step to impeach Mr. Trump. Donald Trump committed an impeachable offense, there must be severe consequences and he should never be eligible to hold federal office again.

“Importantly, we also cannot let these dangerous events deter us from the urgent priorities that Congress must address. We must take additional action to get this raging pandemic under control and provide more relief for struggling Michiganders and additional resources for continued distribution of vaccines. We must also ensure that President-elect Biden’s Administration can hit the ground running through confirmation hearings and votes on his Cabinet and other key roles. As incoming Chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, it is now more critical than ever that the Department of Homeland Security have stable leadership to address the urgent and unprecedented threats our nation currently faces.”

President Trump was first impeached by the House in 2019 over his dealings with Ukraine, but the Senate voted in 2020 acquit.

The soonest Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell would start a second impeachment trial is next Tuesday, the day before Trump is already set to leave the White House, McConnell’s office said. The legislation is also intended to prevent Trump from ever running again.

