UPCM Second Thursday Creativity Series kits invite hands on learning

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum is continuing its Second Thursday Creative Series kits. The next one is very hands on, pun intended.

The theme this Thursday, January 14, is ‘The Mitten.’ The kits will include clay and paints, donated by Hotplate, CD’s to make bird feeders and even a geography lesson about Michigan using your personal Michigan maps, your hands. The response from families to the kits thus far has been very positive.

“The feedback I’m getting is that art is something they would like to do, we’ve had live music in the past, we’ve had artists, we’ve done some sculpture, we’re doing some clay this month as well, and that really is something that families want to do together with a teacher, to see somebody who responds to them,” said UPCM Education Coordinator, Jim Edwards.

The Second Thursday Creativity Series kits can be picked up at the museum 12-5 p.m. Thursday. Each kit also includes a free book.

