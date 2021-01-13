Advertisement

UPCM Second Thursday Creativity Series kits invite hands on learning

The next UPCM Creativity Series kits are all about 'The Mitten'
The next UPCM Creativity Series kits are all about 'The Mitten'(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 7:59 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum is continuing its Second Thursday Creative Series kits. The next one is very hands on, pun intended.

The theme this Thursday, January 14, is ‘The Mitten.’ The kits will include clay and paints, donated by Hotplate, CD’s to make bird feeders and even a geography lesson about Michigan using your personal Michigan maps, your hands. The response from families to the kits thus far has been very positive.

“The feedback I’m getting is that art is something they would like to do, we’ve had live music in the past, we’ve had artists, we’ve done some sculpture, we’re doing some clay this month as well, and that really is something that families want to do together with a teacher, to see somebody who responds to them,” said UPCM Education Coordinator, Jim Edwards.

The Second Thursday Creativity Series kits can be picked up at the museum 12-5 p.m. Thursday. Each kit also includes a free book.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
WATCH: Whitmer gives coronavirus update with indoor dining ban extended
Coronavirus in Michigan graphic
Baraga County won’t enforce coronavirus rules, but state agencies will
Close-up of RX prescription and stethoscope on x-ray
Dr. Lorinser stepping down as medical director of 4 UP health departments
Vaccine rollout graphic.
Upper Michigan COVID-19 vaccination options for adults 65+
In this March 21, 2016, file photo, the Flint Water Plant water tower is seen in Flint, Mich....
Michigan plans to charge ex-Gov. Snyder in Flint water probe

Latest News

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
WATCH: Whitmer gives coronavirus update with indoor dining ban extended
Marquette County Health Department
UPDATE: Marquette County Health Department ‘overwhelmed’ as COVID-19 vaccine appointments open
Meth arrest graphic.
Garden woman arraigned on meth charge in Schoolcraft County
Bergman staying silent as House plans Trump impeachment vote
snowmobile
Delta County Search and Rescue team warns of ice dangers as the UP experiences mild temperatures