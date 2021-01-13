Advertisement

Trenary Outhouse Classic announces cancelation

TRENARY, Mich. (WLUC) - A popular Upper Michigan winter tradition has been canceled. The Outhouse Classic Committee announced that they will not be holding the 2021 Trenary Outhouse Classic. The announcement was made in a Facebook Post on Wednesday morning.

In a comment under the post, the organization stated that they do not have the ability to follow current MDHHS restrictions, such as making sure that there were no more than 25 people per 1,000 sq. ft. area. “We held off as long as we could,” the post read, “but unfortunately things are coming down to the wire and a decision had to made. We thank all of you for your support over the years and WILL be having a race next year.”

According to the post, the organization will have apparel for sale on their website soon.

