Pine Mountain Continental Cup canceled for 2021

IRON MOUNTIAN, Mich. (WLUC) -An event many wait all year for, the Pine Mountain Continental Cup, will not happen in 2021.

“Why it was cancelled is because the outdoor restrictions for COVID-19; you’re only allowed so many spectators or people,” said Nick Blagec, the Kiwanis Ski Club president.

He says the location isn’t practical to have thousands of people around.

“A very, very difficult decision,” he added.

The announcement came on Friday, even after putting more than $3 million towards a new jump. Because of that investment, the Kiwanis Ski Club says a negative income year is not an option; Instead of booster buttons being sold, a limited edition 2021 pin will be sold as a fundraiser. It will allow you to get a tour of the brand new jump.

“You’ll be allowed to go in every building up here, most spectators never ever get a chance to do that,” said Blagec.

Blagec says this will be during the open house, February 13 and 14, when the competition was originally supposed to be held.

The club continues to sell wood off the old jump. Blagec says even some main sponsors are still sending in money.

“We still have to go business as usual a little bit, without having this tournament,” he explained.

But for the Dickinson Area, Chamber Director Suzanne Larson says it will be a different year.

“The revenue that filters into this community for our hotels, gas stations, for shopping, restaurants, it’s going to be a big deal if we lose that income,” said Larson.

That’s why Larson encourages everyone to continue to support.

“Keep buying it, keep supporting it,” she said.

Even with the ski jump decorations hanging throughout the downtown, the continental cup is sure to be missed this year. To read the full statement from the ski club click here.

