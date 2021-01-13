Advertisement

NMU Outdoor Recreation Deparmtment rents equipment for winter activities

Rentals for community members include snowshoes and cross-country skis.
The Physical Education Instructional Facility at NMU.
The Physical Education Instructional Facility at NMU.(WLUC)
By Mary Houle
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Rentals for community members include snowshoes and cross-country skis.

For University students, fat-tire bikes and yak tracks are available along with skis and snowshoes. Rentals are free for students, but rates apply for others.

Equipment can be rented for one, three, or seven days.

“We have so many trails, even within the city of Marquette. We’re very fortunate that the City and our Parks and Rec department does a lot to make sure that those trails are maintained,” says NMU Campus Recreation Manager Katie Moe. “Being able to really enjoy what we have here is something that I think a lot of people take for granted.”

Rentals are curbside pick-up at the rear-entrance to the PEIF.

To reserve a rental, visit the NMU Outdoor Recreation website.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
WATCH: Whitmer gives coronavirus update with indoor dining ban extended
Marquette County Health Department
UPDATE: Marquette County Health Department fills 845 COVID-19 vaccine appointments in less than 2 hours
Corey Jon Henry Jr. mugshot
Delta County man faces $1.5M bond following stolen property spree in Delta, Schoolcraft counties
Delta County Commissioner David Moyle.
County Commissioner says he’s not forming a militia
Vaccine rollout graphic.
Upper Michigan COVID-19 vaccination options for adults 65+

Latest News

File image: Construction worker in cold weather
Iron County Road Commission employee hit, killed on job
Nearly 80-percent of district administration and faculty received the first series of the COVID...
Phase 1B: Baraga Area Schools staff get COVID-19 vaccine
SISU ski fest running virtual this year
Virtual 2021 Sisu Ski Fest wraps up this weekend
The Houghton parking deck is in need of redevelopment.
Houghton City Council charges Planning Commission with taking on the parking deck issue
Michigan Tech robotics team wins NASA contest
Michigan Tech robotics team wins NASA contest