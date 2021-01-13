NMU Outdoor Recreation Deparmtment rents equipment for winter activities

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Rentals for community members include snowshoes and cross-country skis.

For University students, fat-tire bikes and yak tracks are available along with skis and snowshoes. Rentals are free for students, but rates apply for others.

Equipment can be rented for one, three, or seven days.

“We have so many trails, even within the city of Marquette. We’re very fortunate that the City and our Parks and Rec department does a lot to make sure that those trails are maintained,” says NMU Campus Recreation Manager Katie Moe. “Being able to really enjoy what we have here is something that I think a lot of people take for granted.”

Rentals are curbside pick-up at the rear-entrance to the PEIF.

To reserve a rental, visit the NMU Outdoor Recreation website.

