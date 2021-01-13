NMU adds two more players to Men’s Soccer program

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University men’s soccer Head Coach David Poggi, recently announced two new players will be joining the roster this winter. Shawn Clarke (Corte Madera, California) and Alex Mathies (Minneapolis, Minnesota) will join the Wildcats for the spring 2021 season.

“Both student athletes graduated high school in 2020 and are taking full advantage of the GLIAC conference’s announcement of a Spring season in 2021 due to the coronavirus. Both guys will add depth and creativity to our attack”, began Coach David Poggi.

Originally from Brazil, Clarke, hails from Corte Madera, California and graduated from Redwood High school where he played in the midfield and was named first team All-County and first team All-Conference in 2019 and 2020. He also played competitive soccer for Marin FC. The 6-0 midfielder plans to study psychology at NMU.

Coach Poggi on Clarke:

“Shawn will give us additional technical skill in our attack. He is physically strong, combines will with other players and can score goals from distance.”

Coach Diego Marroquin, Marin FC and Dominican University assistant coach on Clarke:

“Shawn is a versatile attacking player who constantly asks questions of opposing defenses. He has the pace, power, and technique to be dangerous in 1v1s, creating and finishing goals in and around the box. Shawn is a high character young man, who will bring quality not only on the field but more importantly off of the field to the Northern Michigan University community. I 100% believe in Shawn because he has shown the fortitude to turn his promise and potential into consistency of excellence.”

Mathies joins the Wildcat squad after serving as a two-time captain of his high school team, ultimately leading his school to two conference championships. The Minneapolis, Minnesota native is a defender and was named all-state as well as MVP in his senior season. The Wildcat rookie also earned most improved honors as a junior and was named rookie of the year after his freshman campaign. He plans to study Business.

Coach Poggi on Mathies:

“Alex attended an ID camp and we’ve been talking about him coming to Northern for a couple of years now. With the GLIAC offering a spring season in 2021, it just seemed like the right time for him to come in and get the spring season experience under his belt. Alex is a defender that likes to attack and knows how to find the penetrating pass. He is also very difficult to beat one vs one.”

Yousef Darbaki Head Coach/Director Twin Stars FC/Academy on Mathies:

“Alex is a very technical defender who reads the game well. He is comfortable beginning the attack in transition, and strong at winning 50:50 air duals. Alex is a leader and I believe he will be one of the pillars for your back line. I’m excited for him to have this opportunity at NMU”

