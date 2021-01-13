Advertisement

New auto insurance law brings changes for Michigan drivers

There are three major changes drivers can expect under the new law.
By Lily Simmons
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Mich. (WLUC) - New auto insurance changes are coming for Michigan drivers.

According to the Department of Insurance and Financial Services, there are three major changes drivers should expect under the new auto insurance law.

The first change is that drivers can choose how much medical coverage they want to purchase. Secondly, costs are lowered without decreasing benefits. The third change is more protections for drivers against companies increasing insurance costs.

“The new law prohibits auto insurance companies from using certain non-driving factors, such as sex, your marital status, your home ownership status, your credit score, your educational level, your occupation, and your zip code when they do set those auto insurance rates,” said DIFS communication representative Zach Dillinger.

For more details about the new law, visit michigan.gov/autoinsurance. Questions can be answered by contacting DIFS at autoinsurance@michigan.gov or 833-275-3437.

