Nationwide pet food recall issued by the Food and Drug Administration

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Sportmix brand of pet food is being recalled for causing severe sickness and death in pets.

Other food brands recently added are Nunn-Better and Pro Pac for dogs and Splash cat food.

Nationwide, over 70 pets have died so far and 80 have become very sick.

The effects will show in pets as vomiting, diarrhea, a yellow complexion.

“It’s something that’s produced by a mold that will grow on corn for instance,” says Dr. Hunt. “It’s tested for it before the ingredient goes into the plant typically, but there are ways it can sneak through. Aflatoxin…it’s pretty nasty thing to encounter.”

Dr. Hunt explains the toxin causes liver failure in pets. It comes from a plant that grows in Indiana, so tracking the bags that have come out of that area makes the recall very accurate.

The affected bags will have an expiration date of July 2021 and July 2022.

