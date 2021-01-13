Advertisement

Marquette Public Arts Commission seeks artist for new mural

The mural will be painted on the basketball court at Hurley Park
By Mary Houle
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - New asphalt will be laid over the Hurley Park basketball court this summer for a new mural to be painted on.

The Public Arts Commission is looking for qualified individuals or groups for the job. Designs are not to be submitted at this point, just qualifications.

Marquette Arts and Culture manager Tiina Morin says painting murals on basketball courts is an ongoing trend.

“If you have mural experience, it’s not required, although looked very favorably on,” says Morin. “Right now, we’re looking for artists that can manage a project, manage a budget. So, looking at local artists, regional, but also national.”

The deadline for artists to submit a resume is January 22nd. Sometime after that, three finalists will be chosen to submit designs.

To apply for consideration for the painting of the mural, follow the instructions here.

Any questions about the process can be directed to the City of Marquette Arts and Culture center by calling 906-228-0472.

