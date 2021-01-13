UPDATE: Marquette County Health Department ‘overwhelmed’ as COVID-19 vaccine appointments open

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE at 10:55 a.m. Wednesday from the Marquette County Health Department:

Four hundred coronavirus vaccine appointments were filled on the website in approximately 30 seconds Wednesday morning. All appointments are filled on the website. However, MCHD says it is working to add more appointments to the website.

There are still appointments to be made over the phone line, 906-475-7847. At this time, MCHD encourages you to use the phone line.

-----------------

UPDATE at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday:

The Marquette County Health Department says its phone lines and the website are overwhelmed.

Coronavirus vaccine appointments were set to open at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday. TV6 has received dozens of calls from frustrated and confused adults 65 and older trying to get appointments online. The callers said the sign-up link appeared about 15 minutes late and appointments were immediately gone. Calls to the health department’s provided phone number were unsuccessful. Some viewers report that they successfully scheduled appointments online and by phone.

“Please have patience with us as we get this issue resolved,” the Marquette County Health Department wrote on Facebook.

It’s unclear if there are more appointments available for Thursday and Friday’s clinics.

This story will be updated as more information is released about the issues and future coronavirus vaccine clinics in Marquette County.

ORIGINAL INFORMATION RELEASED TUESDAY:

The MCHD said that the first vaccination clinic for community members who are 65 years of age and older will be on Thursday, Jan. 14 and Friday, Jan. 15 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Baraga Gym located at 300 W. Spring Street in Marquette. Appointments must be made in advance. No walk-ins will receive a vaccine. A limited number of appointments will be available. Appointments can be made by going to mqthealth.org. Community members will be able to make appointments using this link beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 13. Anyone who needs help making an appointment can call the MCHD at 906-475-7847. A picture ID will be required at the time of the appointment. To maintain social distancing, the MCHD is asking community members to arrive no earlier than five minutes before the scheduled appointment time.

The MCHD also reminded residents to to continue using all safety precautions, including social distancing, wearing face masks in public, and limiting social gatherings.

More information about future clinics will be released once it becomes available.

Learn more on the department’s website or Facebook page. You can also learn more at maskupmqt.org.

