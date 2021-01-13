Marquette Alternative High School students “Rock the Socks”

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For the ninth straight year, Cynthia DePetro and some of her students from Marquette Alternative High School conducted the Rock the Socks Campaign, an effort where socks are collected for those who need them the most.

DePetro was unsure if this year’s collection was going to happen. Her students, however, said they were committed.

“The Publishing class at Marquette Alternative High School were 100% in and, ‘Let’s do this. We need to do this,’” DePetro said. “And, we decided that just because there’s a pandemic doesn’t mean that there isn’t a need.”

This morning, the students dropped nearly 2,200 total pairs of socks at St. Vincent de Paul, Janzen House, Marquette Women’s Center, Jacobetti Home for Veterans, and Room at the Inn Warming Center.

“2,195 pairs of socks with little or no advertising just speaks volumes for a community,” DePetro stated.

Senior Logan Saarela took this good deed as a learning experience.

“There are issues that people usually don’t see that really need to be seen and need to have solutions to,” he mentioned.

Saarela also hopes this act of kindness will inspire others.

“If you have a way and you figure out a way to do it to achieve that goal,” he said, “definitely try because it will definitely make the community a better place.”

DePetro says while school is important, there are important lessons to learn outside the classroom, too.

“The lessons in life about giving and thinking of others and having empathy,” she explained, “is the most important lesson I think we can teach our kids today.”

DePetro hopes the Rock the Socks Campaign continues for several years and beyond. As for the kids returning to MAHS next year, they already look forward to starting to collect socks again this upcoming December.

